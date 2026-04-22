Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal to be India's first sign language film: Set to release on May 8

Producer Nikhil Nanda further tweeted the news. In his post, he said, "Aakhri Sawal breaks new ground in cinematic accessibility, becoming the first film to release with born accessible Indian Sign Language on 8 May." This step is indicative of the hard work the filmmakers have put into making cinema more accessible.

The movie is about the journey spanning one hundred years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The movie has been produced together by Sanjay Dutt, Nikhil Nanda, Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. Utkarsh Naithani is the writer for the story, screenplay, and dialogue

Besides Sanjay Dutt, other actors cast in this movie include Neetu Chandra, Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh, Tridha Choudhury, and Namashi Chakraborty. In an interview, Neetu Chandra confessed that she portrays a media mogul who is the editor-in-chief of a prominent news network.

The soundtrack of Sanjay Dutt's movie Aakhri Sawal is created by Monty Sharma, and the lyrics have been written by Kumar Vishwas. In addition to this, Sanjay Dutt also released his character poster with the slogan, ‘The Question India Never Stopped Asking.’ The teaser of the movie was released during the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti, which created more hype for the movie.