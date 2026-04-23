Raja Shivaji trailer controversy: Riteish Deshmukh responds to backlash over Wagh Nakh scene

According to most of the history, Shivaji Maharaj was known to have hidden the Wagh Nakh in his clothes. It is believed that the Wagh Nakh was only used by Raja Shivaji after Afzal Khan had tried to kill him. The two are believed to have been present in a tent together with two soldiers and one emissary each. It is claimed that Afzal Khan stabbed Shivaji Maharaj when he hugged him.

Nevertheless, the chain mail armor that he wore underneath saved him from death. He fought back using the concealed Wagh Nakh. It is believed that Afzal Khan was defeated in the duel and eventually beheaded.

An X user took great issue with the trailer, wondering why the producers changed this one thing. The user stated that the portrayal of the gun before time would distort the history and would be an insult to the legacy of Raja Shivaji and Maharashtra.

In reply to the user's post, Riteish Deshmukh asked the user to watch the movie when released on May 1, as all would be revealed through the entire story of the film. Yet, the reply was still not enough for the critic. The user responded saying that the films related to history should be able to deal with these issues in their trailers and not wait until the movie is made in order to clarify things.