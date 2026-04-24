Rakesh Bedi quashes reports of getting paid bonus of Rs 1 crore for Dhurandhar

He said, “Hi guys and welcome to Hi Chai with Rakesh Bedi. These days a video is going viral on the internet. And many people are sending me videos. Some friends are sending, some media personnel are sending saying that I have got 1 crore rupees from the production house after Dhurandhar’. So brother, where is it?”.

He further mentioned, “Whose house is it in? Whose pocket is it in? Tell me, man. Where has someone buried it? Tell me so that I can go and take it. Because it has not come into my account. It is not showing in my account. And if it comes, then I will tell you. Or maybe I will not tell you that I have got it. But for now, you have not got it. You have not got it yet. If you can get it, then please get it.”