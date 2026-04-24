Sanjay Mishra’s debut Bengali film, Phera, a Pritha Chakraborty directorial, gets a release date

Makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited official poster of Phera, and the film now also has a release date. The film, starring Sanjay Mishra, Ritwick Chakraborty, Sohini Sarkar, Priyanka Sarkar and Subrat Dutta in pivotal roles is slated for release on May 29, and we are eagerly awaiting for the film.

Pritha Chakraborty's Phera promises a thought-provoking cinematic exprience

Phera promises to be a deeply emotional and thought-provoking cinematic experience, exploring themes of relationships, distance, and the essence of returning...both physically and emotionally. The newly released poster offers a compelling glimpse into the film’s tone, hinting at a poignant narrative that resonates with universal human connections.

The film sees two men and one house that no longer stands the way it used to.