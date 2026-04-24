Sanjay Mishra’s debut Bengali film, Phera, a Pritha Chakraborty directorial, gets a release date

Makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited official poster of Phera, and the film now also has a release date. The film, starring Sanjay Mishra, Ritwick Chakraborty, Sohini Sarkar, Priyanka Sarkar and Subrat Dutta in pivotal roles is slated for release on May 29, and we are eagerly awaiting for the film.
Phera promises to be a deeply emotional and thought-provoking cinematic experience, exploring themes of relationships, distance, and the essence of returning...both physically and emotionally. The newly released poster offers a compelling glimpse into the film’s tone, hinting at a poignant narrative that resonates with universal human connections.
The film sees two men and one house that no longer stands the way it used to.
In a city that rewards speed and reinvention, Palash, played by Ritwick Chakraborty, runs just fast enough to not fall behind. His father, Pannalal, played by Sanjay Mishra, once a local hero, now measures time in habits and rust. When the past quite literally cracks open, their two worlds, and perceptions towards the world, are forced into uneasy proximity.
Phera is a story of quiet reckonings...of what we call success, of how much we leave behind, and what remains when the noise fades. It is about the awkward poetry of returning — not to glory, but to someone who still saves you a seat.
Few months back, in an interview with Indulge, Sanjay shared how he is half Pannalal. He said, "Pannalal represents a different generation. He separates a different world from the metro world. He sees his life in a different light. Somebody will come, something good will happen. He is very dependent on that. He likes things like football. He has a lot of love for them. Pannalal will be relatable for many people. He is the man you have in your life, or you maybe have seen."