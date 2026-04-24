Vinay Rajkumar on staying grounded, fitness and life beyond his legacy

The focus shifts from the public persona to the person beneath, revealing a content man, enjoying life one day at a time. Vinaya means humility and modesty in Sanskrit. A quality that is rare in public life and even rarer in the glare of cinema. Vinay Rajkumar, stays true to his name and does not carry the weight of his lineage, despite being born in a family that has ruled the Sandalwood box office since 1952. After proving himself in films such as Siddhartha (2015), Run Antony (2016), 10 (2022), Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe (2024) and Pepe (2024), he now has two releases lined up for 2026.

We caught up with Vinay recently for a cover shoot at Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse by IHG, styling him in ensembles by Bengaluru’s very own Donsqra and upcoming prêt brand Karles from Manipur. With looks put together by celebrity make-up and hair artiste Romi Thokchom; footwear by Zeesh; and jewellery by crash.club by C Krishniah Chetty Group — the shoot came to life via the magic of photographer Kevin Nashon. We spoke to Vinay about his career, his upcoming releases and lot more and here are excerpts from that conversation.