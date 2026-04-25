Indian AI film ‘Kaliyug Rising: The Beginning’ ranks in top 10 globally among 9,000 entries

In a Monumental stride for India’s emerging AI film space, Kaliyug Rising: The Beginning — directed by Prataya Saha and produced in collaboration with Imagine If — has ranked ninth out of over 9,000 entries at the Higgsfield ‘Make Your Action’ competition. This AI-hybrid film stands as the only Indian entry to crack the global top 10. Following their breakthrough success, we catch up with the team as they were still taking it in, speaking about the win with a mix of disbelief and clarity about what comes next.

Makers on the AI-hybrid film, Kaliyug Rising: The Beginning

“You need to ride it and see how far you can go… use it as an assistant rather than a competitor,” says filmmaker Prataya Saha, who sees AI as something to work with, not against. Built in over 84 hours across nearcontinuous video calls, the film merges traditional processes with AI-led execution. The process is anchored by Krishna Tangirala, whose studio Imagine If operates as an AI-first setup combining creative direction with machine-driven production. “The only thing that’s changed is the production process… the pre-production and post-production stay the same,” Krishna explains, reinforcing that storytelling, casting and creative intent remain human-led.