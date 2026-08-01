Shankar Borua’s Blue Ocean uses an engaging plot and music to warn of a mountain-range con job

A

It is this — how do you send an environmental message within a commercial film format or a non-art-house film format? And one of the first contentions that I have as the filmmaker of this film and as someone from the Eastern Himalayas is that I have witnessed large-scale destruction of the fragile mountain ecology. The idea was to tell people that, “look, what is happening is actually not to our long-term benefit,” with the keyword being ‘long-term.’ It was also the idea to look at this whole thing as a scam and a con job that we are committing on future generations. Any high school child is going to tell you that this entire Hindu Kush mountain range is in a highly seismic zone. This is a very young mountain range. This is a very interesting thing that a lot of people, even knowing, just pretend not to know that plates are still colliding.