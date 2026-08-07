Man ‘trapped’ inside Netflix billboard leaves Los Angeles stunned

There’s creative marketing, and then there’s the kind that literally stops people in their tracks. Passersby in Los Angeles suddenly discovered something was moving inside of a billboard. Looking carefully they noticed that inside the display was a man, seemingly trapped. Thankfully that was just Netflix’s newest promotion move for the new film, The Last House.

Why is there a man inside this billboard? Netflix’s viral stunt explained!

As the clips around a man being trapped inside of a massive billboard made rounds across the internet, netizens were awe-struck by the move. The Last House, a sci-fi thriller about a family trapped inside their home, has hit the streaming platform globally on August 7.

Following the storyline, the streamer had to do something creatively amazing to draw the viewers’ attention and trapping a man inside the billboard seems to have worked just perfectly. And below the makeshift home of the man’s window read: “How long can you survive?” Several took to social media to express their views on the theatrics that unfolded in the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Selma Avenue in Los Angeles.