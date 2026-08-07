Man ‘trapped’ inside Netflix billboard leaves Los Angeles stunned

There’s creative marketing, and then there’s the kind that literally stops people in their tracks. Passersby in Los Angeles suddenly discovered something was moving inside of a billboard. Looking carefully they noticed that inside the display was a man, seemingly trapped. Thankfully that was just Netflix’s newest promotion move for the new film, The Last House.
As the clips around a man being trapped inside of a massive billboard made rounds across the internet, netizens were awe-struck by the move. The Last House, a sci-fi thriller about a family trapped inside their home, has hit the streaming platform globally on August 7.
Following the storyline, the streamer had to do something creatively amazing to draw the viewers’ attention and trapping a man inside the billboard seems to have worked just perfectly. And below the makeshift home of the man’s window read: “How long can you survive?” Several took to social media to express their views on the theatrics that unfolded in the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Selma Avenue in Los Angeles.
The installation featured a massive window revealing a fully furnished living room suspended nearly 30 feet above the ground. Inside, a man casually looked out, waved at curious passersby, and turned what seemed like an ordinary advertisement into a surreal, can't-look-away spectacle. However soon concerns around the man’s health and safety sprawled the internet. Some were worried about the LA heat and others have been questioning his washroom arrangements.
One user commenting on the now viral clip jokingly wrote, “He's not surviving anything. He lives up there now, and nobody's coming to get him.” Another added, “Now I'm curious... who's brave enough to go inside?” A third user wrote, ''Netflix has a man living in a billboard…”
The Last House stars Grace Lee, Wagner Moura, and Gabriel Barbosa, alongside a talented ensemble cast, and is directed by Louis Leterrier.