Dhurandhar 2 leaked pictures spark fan theories about Bade Saab's character

One fan commented on the same thread, “Or it could be that Major Iqbal kills Aslam after this meeting, as Aslam might have discovered some of his secrets.” Another user also revealed the team were shooting in Fort, Mumbai, most probably for Dhurandhar 2 “Yesterday there was a shooting near my workplace in Fort, Mumbai. I believe it has to be Dhurandhar 2, but if they already shot the whole movie at once, then what actually happened yesterday during the shoot? Maybe a teaser or trailer? Let’s see.”

Dhurandhar's debut was very well received and has continued to create a solid presence in the theatrical release. This has increased the anticipation of the upcoming sequel. In addition to this, Dhurandhar 2 leaked images has created even more buzz before 19th March (the release date).