Dhurandhar 2 leaked pictures spark fan theories about Bade Saab's character

Dhurandhar, an overwhelming success at the theater, is now streaming on Netflix. Starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, this film made over Rs. 13 billion at the global box office. The film is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages and has become one of the top titles on Netflix India. Fans are very excited for the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, which is set to be released on March 19, 2026.
Recently Dhurandhar 2 leaked pictures went viral on social media, sending the fans into a frenzy. The image showed the actors Sanjay Dutt (playing the role of SP Chaudhary Aslam) and Arjun Rampal (playing Major Iqbal) chatting together on set, which caused a stir among fans. Immediately some eagle-eyed fans began to look at the images closely for storyline evidence and other character clues related to the mysterious character named Bade Saab.
One X user posted the pics by saying, “This leaked image from the sets of Dhurandhar showing SP Aslam meeting Major Iqbal opens up so many possibilities. What if Major Iqbal is actually Bade Sahab himself. And what if Aslam reveals to him that it was Hamza who orchestrated the murder of Rehman Dakait. Iqbal then orders Aslam to keep digging into Hamza and secretly investigate him. But instead of exposing Hamza, Iqbal uses this information as leverage and forces Hamza to work for him which could explain Hamza going back to Balochistan as Sher-E-Baloch in the Part 2 glimpse. At the same time, Aslam keeps digging and ends up uncovering the truth about Jaskirat. And that is when he is taken out by Jaskirat through a car blast which was shown in the Part 1 trailer. And this is just one possibility. There could be many more.”
One fan commented on the same thread, “Or it could be that Major Iqbal kills Aslam after this meeting, as Aslam might have discovered some of his secrets.” Another user also revealed the team were shooting in Fort, Mumbai, most probably for Dhurandhar 2 “Yesterday there was a shooting near my workplace in Fort, Mumbai. I believe it has to be Dhurandhar 2, but if they already shot the whole movie at once, then what actually happened yesterday during the shoot? Maybe a teaser or trailer? Let’s see.”
Dhurandhar's debut was very well received and has continued to create a solid presence in the theatrical release. This has increased the anticipation of the upcoming sequel. In addition to this, Dhurandhar 2 leaked images has created even more buzz before 19th March (the release date).