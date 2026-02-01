King’s action goes big: ₹50 crore sequence is reportedly shot across Europe

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand is raising the bar on action movies with King. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukherji and Abhishek Bachchan. The War director has assembled an all-star cast for this film.

One of the biggest talking points is currently the INR 50 crore action sequence in King, which was filmed across various locations in Europe over the span of 10 days. The production had spent nearly ₹5 crores per day just for that one action sequence, making it one of the most costly action sequences ever filmed in Hindi cinema.

Rs. 50 crore action sequence in King marks a new benchmark

The Rs. 50 crore action sequence in King was filmed without the safety of using studio sets to create a high level of realism and visual spectacle. These insider accounts from people working in the industry describe this as one of the most ambitious, if not the most ambitious, action sequences ever shot in India.