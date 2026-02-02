Haiku begins filming with Aegan in lead role, digital streaming rights secured ahead of completion

The highly anticipated Tamil feature film Haiku has officially begun shooting with a traditional pooja and first clap ceremony held at Idukki. Directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy and produced by D Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under Vision Cinema House, the film marks an exciting beginning as its digital streaming rights by Netflix have already been secured before the film’s completion, a rare move in the industry.

Acclaimed filmmaker Director Ram, known for his work on Peranbu and Taramani, kicked off the shooting with the inaugural clap, offering his best wishes for the film’s success. The project brings together a talented team both behind and in front of the camera.

Haiku features Aegan, widely known for his roles in Joe and Kozhi Pannai ChellaDurai, in the lead role, alongside Femina George (Minnal Murali, Sesham Mike-il Fathima) and Sridevi Apalla (Court). The screenplay is written by Hari Haran Ram, best known for his direction of the critically acclaimed Joe.

