Haiku begins filming with Aegan in lead role, digital streaming rights secured ahead of completion

The highly anticipated Tamil feature film Haiku has officially begun shooting with a traditional pooja and first clap ceremony held at Idukki. Directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy and produced by D Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under Vision Cinema House, the film marks an exciting beginning as its digital streaming rights by Netflix have already been secured before the film’s completion, a rare move in the industry.
Acclaimed filmmaker Director Ram, known for his work on Peranbu and Taramani, kicked off the shooting with the inaugural clap, offering his best wishes for the film’s success. The project brings together a talented team both behind and in front of the camera.
Haiku features Aegan, widely known for his roles in Joe and Kozhi Pannai ChellaDurai, in the lead role, alongside Femina George (Minnal Murali, Sesham Mike-il Fathima) and Sridevi Apalla (Court). The screenplay is written by Hari Haran Ram, best known for his direction of the critically acclaimed Joe.
Taking to their social media handle, the production house shared, “A little love note from us to you An exciting announcement 01.02.2026 Starring: @ActorAegan @SrideviActor @FeminaGeorge Written & Directed by #Yuvaraj_Chinnaswamy A @vijai_bulganin ? (sic)."
Meanwhile, it has been reported that a 30-day rehearsal was conducted for all the actors, guided by renowned acting trainer Rajesh, known for training actors in critically acclaimed films such as Madharasi and Chittha.
The technical crew includes Priyesh GuruSwamy as Director of Photography, Sakthi Pranesh as Editor, and Vijai Bulganin as Music Director, who is recognised for his work on Court and Baby. The multilingual project is being made in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
The animation video released by the makers suggests the story is set in an educational institution and centres on three lead characters. It shows two students launching paper rockets that transform into three birds, each a different colour. As they perch on a gate, one bird moves away from the centre, while the other attempts to draw closer, hinting at a potential triangular love story.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl