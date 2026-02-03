Akshay Kumar joins Golmaal 5 as lead antagonist, film to release in early 2027

Ajay Devgn is back once again to reprise his role as the lead actor of this popular franchise. Many of the main cast members including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade will also join. The supporting cast includes Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Aswini Kalsekar. Sharman Joshi is also expected to return but it has not been confirmed. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also reportedly play a role.

Akshay Kumar’s involvement is an important boost for this project due to his strong links to successful comedy franchises like Hera Pheri, Housefull and Welcome. In the forthcoming Golmaal film, Akshay Kumar is also playing a grey character in Priyadarshan’s new movie Haiwaan. While both roles are villains, the performances of the two are reportedly different both in character development and attitude.

This is also sixth joint venture between Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Their previous projects together are Suhaag (1994), Khaki (2004), Insaan (2005), Sooryavanshi (2021) and Singham Again (2024) . Rohit Shetty is wrapping up Rakesh Maria's biopic which stars John Abraham. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is working on Drishyam 3. Once Akshay Kumar finishes the comedy with Vidya Balan directed by Anees Bazmee he should be joining this project. Additionally, Akshay Kumar will also start working on Bhaagam Bhaag 2 directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa later this year.