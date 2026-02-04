Yami Gautam to have a special appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

With the trailer already out, the film is expected to have a cameo by actor Yami Gautam that has made fans even more excited. According to initial reports, Yami will feature in the movie as an important character who will also have some moments full of action.

The Bollywood actor had shot her part for five days and her character is expected to be yet another fan favourite moment from the upcoming film.

Yami Gautam is married to Aditya Dhar and had previously worked with her husband in the 2019 movie Uri: The Surgical Strike where she had played Jasmine D'Almeida.

Yami recently impressed fans with her performance in Haq and is expected to deliver a powerful performance in the Dhurandhar sequel as well. She has worked on thrillers before as well and her performances in films like A Thursday, Dasvi, Article 370, among other have earned her critical appreciation and audience praise.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will see Ranveer Singh return as Hamza Ali Mazari. The film has been produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and will hit the movie theatres on March 19, 2026.