Meet the young criminals of Daldal: Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal

The reviews are raving about the latest gritty crime series Daldal. With the chilling brutality of the events, it’s the criminals who keep viewers perched at the very edge of their seats. Talking about criminals, actors Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal are being showered with praises and compliments for delivering performances that are not only riveting but also are disturbingly brilliant.
Playing the role of a journalist Anita Acharya, Samara has outdone herself in blending the horrific traits of a victim and a brutal predator. Her character is deeply layered in the horrors of her past that has evoked the gruesome reality of a serial killer.
Samara, hailing from Mumbai, is the daughter of veteran actor Deepak Tijori. She kick started her acting career with her debut in Bob Biswas while before that she worked mostly behind the camera as assistant director. Talking about her experience about her recent role she said in an interview, “It is very overwhelming. At the same time, it's very rewarding to know that the work I put in is being recognised and appreciated.”
This was the first time she has worked on such a gritty genre. But her love for such intense topics doesn’t just stop in acting. Long before performance became her calling, she pursued criminology and has always been deeply intrigued with the minds of a criminal. So for her it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Now coming to the handsome terror, Aditya Rawal son of Paresh Rawal, plays the role of Sajid, a drug addict caught in the struggles of devastation and helplessness. Talking about the experience he said, “The simplicity and depth of my performance stems from the fact that I had complete faith in my character. Without that faith, acting can seem artificial.”
He made his debut in the lead role with the romantic film Bamfaad, but his love for crime thrillers soon took the center stage. Later in the years he worked on Faraaz, where he played an Islamic militant bringing out the aggressive terror in him. Then there was the Bambai Meri Jaan series, where he was a trigger-happy gangster, and now Daldal, that essays him as a killer with a moral conscience. All of these bring out the intensity of his acting, each role defining him in the most exotic way.
Daldal premiered on Prime Video on 30 January 2026 also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, portraying a fierce warrior standing up against these criminals.