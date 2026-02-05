Meet the young criminals of Daldal: Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal

The reviews are raving about the latest gritty crime series Daldal. With the chilling brutality of the events, it’s the criminals who keep viewers perched at the very edge of their seats. Talking about criminals, actors Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal are being showered with praises and compliments for delivering performances that are not only riveting but also are disturbingly brilliant.

Inside Daldal: How Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal bring chilling criminals minds to life

Playing the role of a journalist Anita Acharya, Samara has outdone herself in blending the horrific traits of a victim and a brutal predator. Her character is deeply layered in the horrors of her past that has evoked the gruesome reality of a serial killer.

Samara, hailing from Mumbai, is the daughter of veteran actor Deepak Tijori. She kick started her acting career with her debut in Bob Biswas while before that she worked mostly behind the camera as assistant director. Talking about her experience about her recent role she said in an interview, “It is very overwhelming. At the same time, it's very rewarding to know that the work I put in is being recognised and appreciated.”

This was the first time she has worked on such a gritty genre. But her love for such intense topics doesn’t just stop in acting. Long before performance became her calling, she pursued criminology and has always been deeply intrigued with the minds of a criminal. So for her it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.