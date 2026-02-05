SUR: Pony Verma drops an intimate short film on the price of being an artist

Presented by celebrated artist and choreographer Pony Verma, SUR is an intimate and evocative short film that shines a light on the quiet resilience, vulnerability and emotional truth that define an artist’s life beyond applause and recognition.

Pony Verma presents SUR: A powerful short film on the silent struggles of artists

Set against the textured backdrop of Mumbai’s chawls and local trains, SUR unfolds a deeply human story that exists far from the spotlight. Produced by Mango Curry Films Pvt. Ltd. in association with Kings of Bollywood and WonKru, the film is directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Shamshad Khan and Nilesh Nanaware, founders of Mango Curry Films, along with Shivam Gupta.

At the heart of the film is Sandeep, a struggling singer for whom music is not a choice but a necessity. He lives with his father, a once-passionate painter who is now half-blind, disillusioned and weighed down by unfulfilled dreams of his own. As Sandeep wrestles with societal pressure to conform and “earn a living”, his inner calling grows stronger, refusing to be silenced.

Repeatedly confronted with the harsh refrain, “Art se pet nahi bharta,” Sandeep is pushed to the brink when his father—overwhelmed by frustration and fear—bans him from practising music and sells his harmonium. The act plunges the young artist into emotional isolation, triggering a quiet yet powerful exploration of dignity, validation and the fragile moments that keep an artist alive.

Starring Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Roshann Rajesh Chauhan, SUR delivers restrained, deeply authentic performances that mirror lives shaped by compromise, suppressed aspirations and unspoken pain. The film delicately blurs the line between survival and self-expression, posing a poignant question: can art ever truly be separated from one’s identity?

Speaking about her association with the film, Pony Verma shared that SUR resonated with her on a deeply personal level.

“What exists beyond the screen is the discipline, vulnerability and quiet resilience that shape every honest story. SUR reflects this unseen world with rare authenticity. It understands the life of an artist, where music, movement and emotion become a language of truth rather than performance. Presenting SUR feels deeply personal to me, as it mirrors the artistic journeys I have witnessed around me—stories driven by conviction, integrity and an unwavering commitment to craft. This film is a sincere tribute to the spirit of creation, which is why it holds such meaning for me.”

Director Abhay Chopra described the film as a reflection of lived experience. “SUR comes from real spaces—Mumbai’s local trains, cramped chawls, unanswered auditions and the quiet suffering artists carry every day. This film is not about success or recognition; it is about endurance. Sometimes, after years of struggle, all it takes is one small moment of validation to keep an artist alive. SUR is for every artist who continues to hold on, even when the world asks them to let go.”

At its core, SUR is not merely the story of a father and son, but of two artists shaped and broken by the same world, separated by time yet bound by unfulfilled dreams. In its quiet final moments, the film leaves audiences with a lingering truth: art never truly dies; it survives in fragments, waiting to be heard.

