Netflix takes down Ghooskhor Pandat teaser after title sparks controversy

He stated in a social media post: “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences.”

The co-writer and producer of Ghooskhor Pandat further added that, “We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings." He also said that people should judge the film only after watching the whole movie, and not on the glimpses of teaser clips.

Later actor Manoj Bajpayee also wrote on X that this film was about playing a flawed character and portraying his self realization. The actor also added that the team respects everybody’s emotions. Ghooskhor Pandat features veteran actors like Manoj Bajpayee, along with Nushrat Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta. This film also marks Ritesh Shah’s directorial debut.