Hera Pheri 3 lands in legal trouble: Here's why south producer GP Vijayakumar moved to court

Vijayakumar claims that Firoz Nadiadwala had obtained permission from the original producers to create one Hindi version of the original property. Hera Pheri was the movie that was made first (by director Priyadarshan) with permission. However, according to Vijayakumar, Firoz Nadiadwala produced Phir Hera Pheri (2006) without permission from the previous author(s) of the first movie. The sequel to Hera Pheri was directed by the late Neeraj Vora.

Vijayakumar explained why no action had previously been taken legally. The first film was created at the time of their close relationship with director Priyadarshan. He said that the copyright holders had also not caught the issue until after the sequel's launch. Although they eventually recognized that their rights had been violated and something had been wrong, they chose not to address it at the time. However, before the Hera Pheri 3 release, he decided to move to the court.

Seven Arts International's attempt to create another Hindi-language version brought the issue back to the forefront after approaching Akshay Kumar about producing the film. They discovered that the Nadiadwala & Grandsons production had previously sold the rights to Akshay's production entity, Cape Of Good Films. This prompted them file a legal notice and subsequently move the courts in support of their position. The petition indicated that Nadiadwalas had no authority to make any sequels, prequels, or use any of the characters.

Director Priyadarshan has stated that he was not familiar with the legal suit. Hera Pheri 3 has also been under spotlight when Paresh Rawal reportedly exited the movie due to the feud with Akshay Kumar.