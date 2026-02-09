Chandrasish Ray opens up about directing his first Kakababu series and more
Director Chandrasish Ray opens up on taking the reins of the Kakababu series with the latest installment – Vijaynagar’er Hirey. He talks about directing Prosenjit Chatterjee and Chiranjeet Chakraborty, and gives anecdotes from the shooting in Hampi.
Excerpts:
How did Vijaynagar’er Hirey become the next story to be adapted for the Kakababu series?
When we were discussing the stories that can be adapted after I got the opportunity to make the movie, Vijaynagar’er Hirey stood out to be the strongest story with all of us. Apart from the visual attraction of Hampi, there is also an underlying narrative of a film shoot. The last three films were shot outside India. This is the first to be made in the country.
Did you take any creative deviations from the original story?
Though we haven’t deviated much from the main story, when we are adapting it in 2026, there will be slight modifications. The story itself is a gem, so without changing a lot we have only worked around a bit so that the cinematic value increases.
How different was it directing Prosenjit Chatterjee for a Kakababu movie after Nirontor?
I had worked with Bumba da in Nirontor, and the reason behind my making this movie is also him. It was an offer he made to me. He knew me for a very long time because I used to assist Kaushik Ganguly for quite some time. During Nirontor he has seen a side of me as a filmmaker. For Vijaynagar’er Hirey he wanted to see another side of me. He is a man who is never satisfied. He will constantly push himself and others too.
And you also reunite with Chiranjeet Chakraborty…
Yes. During the shooting of the film Dhumketu, the director Kaushik Ganguly had fallen sick and had to urgently return to Kolkata. That day Chiranjeet da was shooting, and that schedule was directed by me. You can say that he was the first actor I directed independently. For his character in Vijaynagar’er Hirey everyone was in unison that he would be the best fit, and he agreed to it happily.
Tell us some shooting anecdotes.
Bumba da as an actor never intimidates the director. On shoot, he was just another actor ready to do what we wanted him to do. The energy of every individual on the floor is the reason we have been able to make such a mounting film despite all location or logistical constraints. As directors, we are in a profession where many stand up as a team to execute our vision.
Vijaynagar’er Hirey is running in theatres near you