Wagner Moura's The Secret Agent releases in India on February 27

One of the most acclaimed international films of recent years, The Secret Agent is set to release in cinemas across India on 27 February, following an extraordinary global awards run and widespread critical recognition as one of the finest films of the year.

Kleber Mendonça Filho and Wagner Moura’s The Secret Agent hits Indian screens

Set in Brazil in 1977, during a period of political unrest and social unease, The Secret Agent follows a technology expert who returns to his hometown of Recife while attempting to escape a shadowy past. What begins as a search for peace quickly unravels into a tense confrontation with surveillance, violence and moral uncertainty. As the city reveals its darker undercurrents, the protagonist is drawn into a world where personal survival and ethical choice collide.

A visually arresting and thematically layered political thriller, the film fuses grindhouse aesthetics with incisive social commentary. Director Kleber Mendonça Filho crafts a gripping narrative that is both relentlessly suspenseful and deeply human, examining power, memory and resistance through an intensely personal lens.

Led by a commanding performance from Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent has received significant international acclaim. The film emerged as a standout at the Cannes Film Festival, where Mendonça Filho won Best Director and Moura received Best Actor honours. Its success continued across major awards circuits, including nominations at the Academy Awards and BAFTA, and wins at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor – Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Foreign Language Film.

Speaking about the Indian release, Mendonça Filho said, “The Secret Agent is a film shaped by memory—personal, political and cinematic. Although it is set in 1977, its themes reflect patterns that remain strikingly relevant today. I am delighted that Indian audiences will experience the film on the big screen, where its atmosphere and tension can truly be felt.”

Moura added, “Marcelo is not a conventional hero. He is a man trying to preserve his humanity in a world that constantly challenges it. The response to the film has been overwhelming, and I look forward to Indian audiences connecting with its emotional and political depth.”

Released in India by PictureWorks, one of the country’s leading distributors of Hollywood and world cinema, The Secret Agent stands as a powerful and essential work in contemporary global filmmaking.

The Secret Agent releases exclusively in Indian cinemas nationwide on 27 February.

