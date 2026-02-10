Amala Paul, Ranjith Sajeev and Abbas headline pan-Indian vampire saga HALF

Fragrant Nature Film Creations has unveiled the second poster of its upcoming large-scale vampire thriller HALF, offering a striking new glimpse into the film’s dark and atmospheric world. Produced by Anne Sajeev and Sajeev PK and directed by Samjad, the film marks the much-anticipated reunion of the Golam team and continues the banner’s focus on ambitious, genre-driven storytelling.

Amala Paul, Ranjith Sajeev and Abbas feature in second Poster of Vampire thriller HALF

Rooted in vampire mythology, HALF explores themes of identity, duality, survival and vengeance, encapsulated by its evocative tagline, ‘The Chronicles of Two Half-Blooded Vampires. The newly released poster, defined by bold colours and intense imagery, visually reflects the characters’ inner conflict and transformation, firmly establishing the film’s brooding tone.

The poster features Amala Paul, Ranjith Sajeev and Aiswarya Raj, while also highlighting the presence of Abbas, marking the acclaimed actor’s return to cinema after a long hiatus. Widely recognised for his work across South Indian cinema, Abbas is also well known to Malayalam audiences for films such as Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, Kadha and Greetings. His comeback adds emotional depth and intrigue to the ensemble, raising curiosity around his role in the narrative.

A major highlight of HALF is its international collaboration, with action choreography by Very Tri Yulisman, whose experience on major Hollywood productions brings a distinctive global sensibility to the film’s action design.

The film boasts a strong technical team, including National Award-winning editor Mahesh Bhuvanend (Aattam, Vela, Madhuram) and production designer Mohandas, acclaimed for his work on 2018, Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Lucifer. Cinematography is by Pappinu (Matinee, Konthayum Poonoolum), while music is composed by Midhun Mukundan, known for Rorschach and Abraham Ozler. The screenplay is co-written by director Samjad and Praveen Viswanath.

Ranjith Sajeev reunites with Samjad as one of the two half-blooded protagonists, with Aiswarya Raj portraying the other central character. Amala Paul appears in a pivotal role that adds further depth and mystery, while Abbas’ return significantly strengthens the film’s ensemble cast.

Conceived as a pan-Indian cinematic spectacle, HALF is designed for a wide theatrical release across multiple languages and regions. Shot across diverse locations, the film blends scale, atmosphere and visual grandeur to create an immersive world steeped in vampire lore. With its ambitious canvas and high production values, HALF positions itself as a major genre offering extending beyond the Malayalam film space.

The technical crew also includes National Award-winning sound designer Vishnu Govind (Malik, Unda, Ishq) handling audiography, Chief Associate Director Rajesh Kumar KG, Associate Director Jibin Joy, and Production Controller Binu Murali. Make-up is by Narasimhaswamy, costumes by Dhanya Balakrishnan, prosthetics by Sethu Shivanandan, visual effects by Promice Studios, stills by Sinat Savier, and publicity designs by Tivity.

HALF will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

