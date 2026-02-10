Lahore 1947 set for Independence week release, uniting Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi

Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, a play written by Dr. Asghar Wajahat, inspired this film. Rather than exploring the political environment, the film examines the personal relationships established between individuals through the tumultuous time of Partition. It focuses on topics like loss, homelessness, mental struggles, and the fragile notion of existing together during an incredibly significant time in the history of the sub-Continent.

The addition of a fantastic cast helps to strengthen the project even further. The cast includes Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. The film also has a strong musical component created by AR Rahman and lyrics written by Javed Akhtar; both of these elements add to the artistic basis of the film.

Aamir Khan recently spoke about his encounter with veteran actor Dharmendra before his death and how that meeting took on an even deeper meaning now that he is gone. He said, “I'm fortunate I got to spend some time with him (Dharamji). In fact, Lahore, the film we've made with Sunny, I had the good fortune of showing him the film. So he's seen the film. It's not released yet, of course. But I was so glad because this was one of his favorite scripts. I'm so glad he got to see the film.”

Sunny Deol appears as part of the larger story of Lahore 1947 than what he did as part of the Border 2 film. He is also enjoying the success of the film that opened at theatres (January 23), inspired by the true events of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, depicting how the military (Army, Navy, and Air Force) operate as one force.