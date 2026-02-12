Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg to produce and star in a romantic comedy

Amelia's Chicken Shop Date YouTube series is very popular where she takes out celebrities on a "date" as she flirtatiously interviews them. She has interviews several Hollywood stars so far including Andrew Garfield, Sabrina Carpenter, Jonathan Bailey, Jennifer Lawrence among others.

Fans love the 32-year-old for her wit, humour, candour and how comfortable she makes her interviewees. She is often the face celebrities look for in the red carpet and she will back during the Oscars this year.

After years of fame, Amelia will now star in and produce a movie where the lead character's job is in some ways similar to hers. Announcing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote, "a dream come true : ) so excited to be developing my very own movie ! thank you @gloriasanchezprods @orionpictures ! more soon xx".

Gloria Sanchez Productions will also reportedly produce the upcoming movie along with Amelia while Sarah Heyward will join the team as the scriptwriter.