Amitt K Singh on laying morally complex cop Ateet Singh in Vadh 2

Amitt K Singh is quietly but confidently making his mark with his performance as Inspector Ateet Singh in Vadh 2. A spiritual sequel to Vadh, the film brings together a formidable cast including Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra, and is directed by Jaspal K Sandhu.
For Amitt, the role was never about slipping into a uniform and playing a familiar cop archetype. What drew him in was the character’s emotional depth. “Ateet Singh lives in moral grey, is honest, and is relentlessly driven by truth. The emotional complexity of the character stayed with me, and I knew it was a rare character worth committing to,” he tells Indulge.
At the heart of Ateet’s journey is an ongoing internal tug of war; between doing his job, listening to his conscience, and dealing with the fallout of his choices. Amitt explains, “I focused on his inner conflict, because every decision carries a moral cost. He isn’t just solving cases; he’s constantly negotiating between duty, conscience, and the consequences of crossing certain lines.”
The moral tension extended beyond the screen, with Amitt occasionally struggling to come to terms with the choices Ateet makes. “There were moments when Ateet’s decisions felt morally uncomfortable, even to me as a performer. Some of his choices cross emotional and ethical lines, and my first instinct was to resist or judge him. But I realised judging the character would make him dishonest on screen. So instead, I focused on understanding why he makes those choices, the pressure, the fear of failure, the weight of victims, and the personal cost he’s willing to bear. That tension actually helped shape the performance. It allowed me to play Ateet not as a hero or a villain, but as a deeply human man operating under extreme moral strain.”
With audiences increasingly gravitating towards flawed, layered protagonists, Ateet Singh feels very much in step with the times. Amitt believes the character reflects a more honest cinematic take on law enforcement today. “Ateet Singh represents a more honest portrayal of modern law enforcement, where justice isn’t black and white, and doing the right thing often comes with personal and moral cost. He reflects a system full of cracks, and a man trying to stay ethical within it, even when the rules don’t always serve the truth. I think audiences connect with him because he’s flawed, burdened, and human, and that feels closer to reality than a perfect, heroic cop.”
Sharing screen space with some of Indian cinema’s most respected names turned the shoot into a learning experience in itself. “Working with Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra was deeply enriching. Their craft, discipline, and emotional honesty elevate every scene. Being around actors of that calibre pushes you to listen more, stay present, and raise your own standard.”
Off camera, too, the lessons kept coming. One particular moment from the set left a lasting impression on Amitt. “One moment that stayed with me was watching Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta rehearse between takes. Even off-camera, they approach scenes with such sincerity and playfulness, constantly refining beats, questioning choices, and finding emotional truth in small details. It reminded me that no matter how experienced you are, the real work never stops. Being on that set felt less like a shoot and more like a masterclass in humility and craft.”
As for what’s next, the actor is keeping things under wraps for now. “I’m currently shooting for a feature film, but it’s a bit early to share details. It’s an exciting project, and I’m looking forward to revealing more when the time is right.”
