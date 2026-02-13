Amitt K Singh on laying morally complex cop Ateet Singh in Vadh 2

Amitt K Singh is quietly but confidently making his mark with his performance as Inspector Ateet Singh in Vadh 2. A spiritual sequel to Vadh, the film brings together a formidable cast including Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra, and is directed by Jaspal K Sandhu.

Amitt K Singh on working with Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in Vadh 2

For Amitt, the role was never about slipping into a uniform and playing a familiar cop archetype. What drew him in was the character’s emotional depth. “Ateet Singh lives in moral grey, is honest, and is relentlessly driven by truth. The emotional complexity of the character stayed with me, and I knew it was a rare character worth committing to,” he tells Indulge.

At the heart of Ateet’s journey is an ongoing internal tug of war; between doing his job, listening to his conscience, and dealing with the fallout of his choices. Amitt explains, “I focused on his inner conflict, because every decision carries a moral cost. He isn’t just solving cases; he’s constantly negotiating between duty, conscience, and the consequences of crossing certain lines.”

The moral tension extended beyond the screen, with Amitt occasionally struggling to come to terms with the choices Ateet makes. “There were moments when Ateet’s decisions felt morally uncomfortable, even to me as a performer. Some of his choices cross emotional and ethical lines, and my first instinct was to resist or judge him. But I realised judging the character would make him dishonest on screen. So instead, I focused on understanding why he makes those choices, the pressure, the fear of failure, the weight of victims, and the personal cost he’s willing to bear. That tension actually helped shape the performance. It allowed me to play Ateet not as a hero or a villain, but as a deeply human man operating under extreme moral strain.”