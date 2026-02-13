Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar drops Lalla Anthem, features Harbhajan Singh and Radhikka Madan

The much-awaited Lalla Anthem from Subedaar is finally here, and it’s an absolute banger. Led by Anil Kapoor, the track doesn’t just set the mood; it sets the tone for what promises to be a powerful cinematic experience. Energetic, pulsating, and packed with commanding presence, this isn’t just a song but a statement.
Sharing the track, the makers dropped a powerful message:
“A warning from Subedaar - Lalla tu humse na bhidiyo
#SubedaarOnPrime, New Movie, March 5”
Featuring the electrifying presence of the Bharat Army, cricket icon Harbhajan Singh, the dynamic Radhikka Madan, who stars alongside Anil Kapoor in the film, and Shefali Bagga, the anthem seamlessly blends patriotism with pop-culture swagger. The visuals embody the grit, pride, and indomitable spirit of a soldier, while the beats ensure the energy lingers long after the song ends.
At the heart of it all stands Anil Kapoor as Subedaar, fierce, focused, and unapologetically front-foot. The anthem captures themes of leadership, unity, and unshakable resolve, elevating it beyond a promotional track into a stirring rallying cry.
Anim Kapoor's next film Subedaar that is releasing directly on an ott platform, follows the tumultuous journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, played by Anil, a retired soldier struggling to find peace in a changing world where the values he once lived by are increasingly challenged. The teaser shows Arjun Maurya getting increasingly frustrated and furious with the world around him, fighting against crime and corruption while navigating fractured family ties as he stands by what is right.The film offers a gritty and intense exploration of honour in the midst of societal decay.
Apart from Anil, the film stars Radhikka Madan in a pivotal role. Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh also play important roles in the film.
With Subedaar gearing up for its premiere on March 5 on Amazon Prime Video, the Lalla Anthem has already ignited anticipation and set social media buzzing. If this is the intensity of the soundtrack, the film promises nothing short of fireworks.