Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar drops Lalla Anthem, features Harbhajan Singh and Radhikka Madan

At the heart of it all stands Anil Kapoor as Subedaar, fierce, focused, and unapologetically front-foot. The anthem captures themes of leadership, unity, and unshakable resolve, elevating it beyond a promotional track into a stirring rallying cry.

Anim Kapoor's next film Subedaar that is releasing directly on an ott platform, follows the tumultuous journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, played by Anil, a retired soldier struggling to find peace in a changing world where the values he once lived by are increasingly challenged. The teaser shows Arjun Maurya getting increasingly frustrated and furious with the world around him, fighting against crime and corruption while navigating fractured family ties as he stands by what is right.The film offers a gritty and intense exploration of honour in the midst of societal decay.