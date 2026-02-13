Avinash Tiwary opens up on love, failure, faith and finding his place in cinema

A

I quit engineering in the fourth semester. But well, when did I think that I want to be an actor? That was much later. I mean, it was in the first semester of my engineering when I started staying away from family and not under a sheltered home; that is the period I kind of developed the thoughts of wanting to really know what I want to do. And one day, there was an epiphany that this is what I would be good at! I have no reason to explain why I thought that I would be good at it because it’s been so much of hard work since then to prove to that boy that I’m good at acting. I’m still trying to make him believe that I’ve taken a good decision.

I come from Bihar and conventionally, we give importance to education. So, my idea was I would either be an IITian or an IAS officer. Films were never on my mind… In a way, I kind of looked down upon films, very honestly. That’s the conditioning I had, I can’t deny that. From there on to becoming a part of it today, life has taken a huge shift, and I still don’t know how and why. I don’t think I’ve mentally or intellectually changed as much as my life has.