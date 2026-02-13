Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara enters final shoot phase

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for his next film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, as cinematographer Sujith Sarang confirms the project has entered its final phase of production. Sharing a glimpse from the sets on Instagram, Sujith revealed that work on the film is progressing “in full throttle”.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara nears completion as Satvika Veeravalli shines in lead role

The upcoming drama, directed by Pavan Sadineni, features Dulquer Salmaan alongside Satvika Veeravalli in the lead. Satvika was recently introduced as the film’s heroine, with the makers highlighting her role through a specially crafted introduction video.

Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the Light Box Media banner, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is presented by reputed production houses Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema. Geetha Arts shared the introduction video on Instagram, describing Satvika as, “She carries a dream bigger than the sky…. Introducing Satvika Veeravalli – The dreamer who gives wings to #AakasamLoOkaTara #AOTMovie.”

The video opens with a young girl pointing to the sky, asking, “How do I go to space?” It then introduces Satvika as a girl from a rural background who is discouraged from pursuing her dream of becoming an astronaut. A man’s voice in the clip says: “Coming from a village that has no roads, you harbour plans of going to space? First, you show us if you can cross the borders of the village. Then, we’ll see.”

Clearly, the film centres on Satvika’s journey as its protagonist, depicting a girl from a remote region striving to realise her dream of travelling to space.

The project also boasts an accomplished technical team. Two-time National Award winner G V Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while cinematography is helmed by Sujith Sarang. Editing is handled by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen.

The introduction video also confirms that Aakasamlo Oka Tara is slated for a summer 2026 release, marking a highly anticipated addition to Dulquer Salmaan’s filmography.

