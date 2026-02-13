Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar pray at Tiruvannamalai ahead of My Lord release

Actors Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar, who play the lead roles in director Raju Murugan’s satirical entertainer My Lord, offered prayers at the world-famous Annamalaiyar Temple on Friday, ahead of the film’s release.

The film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on 13 February.

Sasikumar, Chaithra J Achar seek divine blessings for My Lord release

Sasikumar shared a repost of the film’s publicist’s tweet, which featured the My Lord team at the temple. The tweet read: “On the occasion of the release, the team of #Mylord visited the sacred Tiruvannamalai Annamalaiyar Temple to seek blessings and celebrate the film’s arrival in theatres.”

Alongside Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar, the film also stars Asha Sharath, Guru Somasundaram, Jayaprakash, Gopi Nainar and Vasumithra, among others.

Co-directed by Arunmozhi Pandian, My Lord is a satirical exploration of the exploitation of the poor and underprivileged. The recently released trailer suggests that the plot centres on the issue of kidney racketeering, a major concern in the country.

Produced by Jayanthi Ambethkumar under the banner of Olympia Movies, the film boasts a stellar technical team. Music is composed by Sean Roldan, who has firmly established himself as one of the leading music directors in the Tamil film industry. Sean Roldan also shared his thoughts on the release via his X (formerly Twitter) timeline: “My next release #MyLord is releasing on Feb 13th. I have composed music from my heart for my dearest fans. A powerful mix of politics, emotions, and fun. Get ready for a rollercoaster journey on the big screen.”

The film’s cinematography is handled by the renowned Nirav Shah, with editing by Sathyaraj Natarajan and art direction by Muni Paulraj. Stunt choreography is by PC Stunts, while dance sequences are choreographed by Sherif.

In the meantime, Sasikumar's Tourist Family, which revolves around a Sri Lankan Tamil family illegally immigrating to India, had qualified for consideration in the Best Picture category at the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026). On the other hand, Chaitra J Achar made her Tamil debut with 3BHK, which went on to get critical acclaim.

