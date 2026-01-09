CBFC clears Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi for January 10 release

The clearance comes just a day ahead of the film’s release, giving theatre owners and distributors a sigh of relief. Originally scheduled for January 14, the makers advanced the release to January 10.

The recently released trailer sets the story in 1964, beginning with a gripping sequence of Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan fighting atop a moving train. Sivakarthikeyan plays a railway engine driver whose Hindi-speaking co-driver insists he speak the language, prompting the hero to remark in broken Hindi, “When a Madharasi goes to Delhi, he’ll speak Hindi. Similarly, when a Hindi guy comes to Madurai, he must speak Tamil.”

The trailer also highlights Sivakarthikeyan’s close bond with Atharvaa, portraying his younger brother, while Sreeleela plays a Tamil newsreader whose presence irks her senior colleagues. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a proposed law to make Hindi the official language in all Indian states, with an elderly grandmother character lamenting, “I, who have studied up to eighth standard, have been made an illiterate.”

Atharvaa’s character opposes the imposition of Hindi, frustrated by his elder brother’s employment under the Central government. Sivakarthikeyan is shown learning Hindi, with Sreeleela teasing him along the way. The story escalates as Atharvaa joins protests, while Ravi Mohan’s ruthless officer arrives from Delhi to crush the resistance. Sivakarthikeyan ultimately emerges as the leader of a student-led movement against the oppressive law.

Parasakthi has already generated strong anticipation among fans and critics alike. The film’s first schedule was shot in Madurai, followed by a second schedule in Sri Lanka, and a third in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu.

The project, tentatively called #SK25 as it marks Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, features music by G V Prakash, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, and stunts choreographed by Supreme Sundar.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress