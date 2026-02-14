Becoming Sreema: Swastika Mukherjee on playing an unstoppable woman from the margins

A

After director Abhirup Ghosh told me about the character, the first thing that came to my mind was ‘I definitely cannot look the way I look’. As an audience, when I see someone portraying a character far away from their real self, I have to first believe in the portrayal. I need to believe in the character to fully enjoy the actor’s performance and truly feel what the character is going through.so, I spoke to my sister Ajopa Mukherjee, who is the stylist, and told her to research and give me something solid.

The other thing is, I had several conversations with our scriptwriter and director, and I said that I need to break away and do something different so that I do not sound polished. Because when I speak Bengali, my upbringing gets reflected. So I decided that I will speak in a way that resembles the social strata and economic class my character comes from. she lives in a basti and has a certain dialect. I recorded different dialect variations for my dialogues to convince my director with what I believed in.

I also walk differently in the show. Sreema is the head of the family despite having a husband. She is opinionated and depicts the “masculine” traits society usually associates with men. so the way I sit, talk, walk is not conventionally feminine. However, most of it came out during shooting as I played the character.