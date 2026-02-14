Filmmaker Ranjan Ghosh and actor Aryunn Ghosh on their film, Adamya

We asked Aryunn if acting for it was a challenge. "As Ranjan da mentioned, acting for Adamya was difficult compared to any other film, since there are no other character who will react, to which I will counter-react. It rested completely on me to bring out the emotions of the character," the actor in his early 20s said. "Aryunn has his own process of acting, rather process of preparing himself for a character. And because he was involved from the initial days of the concept getting finalised, and have been the journey of character development and writing of the script and dialogues, he knew the character in and out," Ranjan says, "In fact, Aryunn suggested a lot of othe other actors who could become Palash, but for me no one could have been better."

"Actually Adamya is not just a film to me, it's rather an emotion. Adamya has the spirit of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and poet Sukanta Bhattacharya, Which attracted me a lot. They are my childhood icons," said Aryunn, adding that a character like ‘Palash’ is every actor’s dream!