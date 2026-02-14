Filmmaker Ranjan Ghosh and actor Aryunn Ghosh on their film, Adamya

Shooting Adamya with a crew of only six people, using torches, and bulbs and just one camera, in the wilderness of Sunderbans, Ranjan Ghosh's film easily stands out for more resons than on. Poet Sukanta Bhattacharya's poem Deshlai Kathi, which literally translates to A Matchstick, has been the primary inspiration behind the film, which hits the theatres today. "Back when I was in standard II or III, I failed to recite this poem on stage, I forgot a few lines and went down from the stage, but it stayed with me for a very long time.
When Ranjan started exploring a single-character survival drama right after his debut Hrid Majharey, it was then when the filmmaker went back to read the works of some of his favourite Bengali poets, revisited Sukanta Bhattacharya's poms including Deshlai Kathi and kind of realised how a matchstick out of a matchbox becomes a lone character, with a lot of fire inside, waiting to be lit.
Ranjan notes how writing a story revolving just one character is difficult, since there are no supporting characters to create a drama, to do the interplay. "I went to Sunderbans with my long time associates Aryunn, who plays Palash, the main character, and Arya on a hiking trail, and was simply awstruck by the raw beauty of the place, and the wilderness of the character felt as if it could interact with thee character itself," Ranjan said.
Both the actor and director had to study Palash, the alleged fugitive, the hunter-turned-hunted, against the backdrop of Sunderbans.
We asked Aryunn if acting for it was a challenge. "As Ranjan da mentioned, acting for Adamya was difficult compared to any other film, since there are no other character who will react, to which I will counter-react. It rested completely on me to bring out the emotions of the character," the actor in his early 20s said. "Aryunn has his own process of acting, rather process of preparing himself for a character. And because he was involved from the initial days of the concept getting finalised, and have been the journey of character development and writing of the script and dialogues, he knew the character in and out," Ranjan says, "In fact, Aryunn suggested a lot of othe other actors who could become Palash, but for me no one could have been better."
"Actually Adamya is not just a film to me, it's rather an emotion. Adamya has the spirit of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and poet Sukanta Bhattacharya, Which attracted me a lot. They are my childhood icons," said Aryunn, adding that a character like ‘Palash’ is every actor’s dream!