Shiv Sati: Animated film announced ahead of Maha Shivaratri, set for 2026 pan-India release

As devotees across the country prepare to celebrate Maha Shivaratri tomorrow, a new cinematic retelling of one of mythology’s most powerful love stories has been announced. Shiv Sati, a grand-scale animated feature inspired by an emotional chapter from the Shiv Puranam, is slated for a nationwide theatrical release in 2026.

Shiv Sati: Grand animated retelling of Shiva and Sati’s love story set for 2026 release

Envisioned as a large-format spectacle, the film will revisit the legendary tale of Lord Shiva and Goddess Sati, a love defined by devotion, sacrifice and cosmic destiny. Designed for the immersive big-screen experience, the project aims to combine scale, emotion and cutting-edge animation to reintroduce the story to a new generation.

The film is helmed by writer-filmmaker Vivek Anchalia, known for his works, including Naisha, Tikdam and Rajma Chawal. Throwing light on the project, Vivek said, “I’ve always been fascinated by love stories, but when I began reading about Shiv and Sati, I encountered love on a scale I had neither seen nor heard of. Bringing what is often called the first love story of the universe to life is both exhilarating and an immense responsibility. With today’s technology and the audience’s appetite for grand spectacles, this feels like the ideal moment to tell a story that has been such an integral part of our culture for centuries.”

Backing the ambitious animated feature is Saregama India Ltd., in association with Amazing Indian Stories (AIS). Siddharth Anand Kumar, executive vice president, films & events at Saregama, described the project as a significant creative step. “Innovation has always been central to our journey. The story of Shiv and Sati is among the most profound in our cultural heritage, and yet one of the least explored on screen at this scale. We’re excited to present it in a form that is authentic, immersive and truly cinematic.”

Currently in production, Shiv Sati will release in theatres across India in 2026, promising a mythological epic that blends tradition with contemporary storytelling craft.

