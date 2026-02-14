Sunny Deol credits Border 2 success to blessings of his late father Dharmendra

During Thursday's celebratory press conference, Sunny Deol's new wave of success and popularity was praised by the media. He replies saying that he does not where his personna was hiding all these years. The actor continued, "I just want to say this to everyone — work hard, love your profession, don’t get disheartened. Time is something you never know when it will come and when it will go, but you should be ready for it."

Talking about his recently deceased father, Dharmendra, Sunny credited his success to the blessings of his father and the Almighty. "Yeh sab mere papa ki blessings and Waheguru di meher hai (All of this is duee to my father’s blessings and Waheguru's grace). The people loved me before as well, and they are loving me even today. Wherever I go, I receive so much love."

Border 2's success began on the very day it hit the big screens, on January 23, 2026. It collected Rs 224.25 crore on the opening week, according to box office data.

The film, a sequel to the 1997 film Border, is based on the events of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and stars notable actors such as Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh among others.