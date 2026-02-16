'Adolescence' and 'Train Dreams' triumph at Spirit Awards

Independent film and television took centre stage in Los Angeles as Train Dreams and Adolescence claimed the top honours at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Independent film and television honoured at Los Angeles ceremony

Clint Bentley’s adaptation of Denis Johnson’s novella Train Dreams won best feature, marking a significant moment for the lyrical frontier drama. Bentley also collected the best director award, praising his lead actor Joel Edgerton as “the heartbeat of our film” during his acceptance speech. The film was released on Netflix, which backed several of the evening’s prominent contenders.

Although Edgerton was nominated for best lead performance, the acting prize went to Rose Byrne for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The Spirit Awards shifted to gender-neutral acting categories in 2022, consolidating traditional actor and actress prizes into inclusive performance awards.

Byrne, who is also nominated at the Academy Awards, acknowledged the long journey behind the project, crediting writer-director Mary Bronstein for her persistence in bringing the film to fruition. She described her character — a mother under strain — as rarely centred in mainstream cinema, noting that the story’s independence allowed for creative freedom.

On the television side, Adolescence dominated the scripted categories. The series won best new scripted series, while Stephen Graham secured best lead performance in a new scripted series and Erin Doherty won best supporting performance. Owen Cooper received the breakthrough performance award, further cementing the show’s impact.