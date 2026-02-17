Nayanthara wins State Film Award of Tamil Nadu for Best Actress

Actress and producer Nayanthara, who won the Tamil Nadu government’s State Film award for Best Actress for the year 2017 for her performance in the film Aramm, has now penned a post of gratitude, thanking the government for the honour.

Nayanthara wins State Film Award

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures of herself with three State Awards, the actress wrote, "My sincere gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu for honouring me with the State Award for Aramm. Also deeply thankful for the State Awards for Netrikann and Koozhangal for our production house @therowdypictures. Three State Awards for the house… Truly blessed."

While the first award was for her acting, Nayanthara won the other two as a producer.