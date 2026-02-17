Nayanthara wins State Film Award of Tamil Nadu for Best Actress

Actress and producer Nayanthara, who won the Tamil Nadu government’s State Film award for Best Actress for the year 2017 for her performance in the film Aramm, has now penned a post of gratitude, thanking the government for the honour.
Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures of herself with three State Awards, the actress wrote, "My sincere gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu for honouring me with the State Award for Aramm. Also deeply thankful for the State Awards for Netrikann and Koozhangal for our production house @therowdypictures. Three State Awards for the house… Truly blessed."
While the first award was for her acting, Nayanthara won the other two as a producer.
For the unaware, Aramm was a gripping thriller that was directed by well known director Gopi Nainar. The film’s plot revolved around the efforts of a district collector to rescue a child that falls into a borewell by accident.
Aramm highlighted the lives of those living in the rural parts of the country and spoke of how people there had to struggle to get even the most basic of their needs met from the government, thanks to red tapism and corruption. Nayanthara played the character of district collector Mathivathani in the film.
Nayanthara has an exciting list of ongoing projects, both as a producer and as an actor. Among these, her film, Patriot, which is being directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is among the most eagerly-awaited thrillers of this year.
For the unaware, Patriot, features both superstars of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal along with a host of other top stars including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara and Revathy.