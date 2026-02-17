Oscar-winning filmmaker Frederick Wiseman passes away

Frederick Wiseman, the celebrated director of Titicut Follies and dozens of other documentaries whose in-depth, unadorned movies comprised a unique and revelatory history of American institutions, died Monday at age 96.

Frederick Wiseman dies at 96

The death was announced in a joint statement from his family and from his production company, Zipporah Films. Additional details were not immediately available.

“He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and the countless filmmakers and audiences around the world whose lives and perspectives were shaped by his unique vision,” the statement said.

Among the world’s most admired and influential filmmakers, Frederick won an honorary Academy Award in 2016 and completed more than 35 documentaries, some several hours long. With subjects ranging from a suburban high school to a horse race track, his work was aired on public television, screened at retrospectives, spotlighted in festivals, praised by critics and fellow directors and preserved by the Library of Congress.