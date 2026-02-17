Permanent ban against Dhurandhar? Why BMC wants to blacklist Aditya Dhar's B26 Studio

The decision comes after BMC said the production house was involved in multiple rules violation while filming the sequel in South Mumbai. According to reports, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was using two generator vans while shooting on the terrace of a building, without seeking the necessary permissions.

The BMC wrote to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Zone 1, asking B62 Studios be charged with a Rs 1 lakh penalty and also be permanently blacklisted, preventing them from asking for any permissions to shoot a film in the future. The Rs 25,000 security deposit has also been forfeited. DMC complied to the request and now the production house cannot apply for permissions with the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited.

Furthermore, the filming team had also violated rules by using crackers and flammable objects during the shoot between Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street in A ward in early February.

Despite the warning, the production team had sought permissions of filming a week later and had assured that no flammable objects would be used. However, the police received complaints of the same and seized the fire torches from the location.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will see Ranveer Singh return and will also star actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and more.