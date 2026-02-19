Onir’s We Are Faheem & Karun shines at Canada’s ReelOut Queer Film Festival

The film is set in the heavily militarised Gurez Valley in Kashmir and follows a young local student, Faheem, and a security guard from Kerala, Karun. Their companionship slowly evolves into fragile romance which is shaped by language barriers, cultural gap and constant surveillance.

We Are Faheem & Karun is the first Kashmiri-language queer feature shot entirely in the region. Onir has long argued for queer stories that show lived realities rather than trauma-for-impact, and this film follows that philosophy.

ReelOut’s selection shows more than any other festival screening. The Kingston-based film festival is known for curating films that resonate within community spaces and not just the industry circuits. For an independent Indian queer film set in one of the country’s most sensitive regions, the recognition really underscores its global relevance and the emotional universality.