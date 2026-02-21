Saiyami Kher joins Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, celebrating fitness and cinematic synergy

The bond between the two actors extended well beyond the camera. On the sets of Haiwaan, Akshay and Saiyami were often seen indulging in various sports and fitness activities together, reflecting their shared passion for an active lifestyle. Recently, Saiyami even shared a fun video of the two playing a game together, which delighted fans and netizens alike, who loved seeing the duo bond over sports.

Talking about her experience, Saiyami shares, “I grew up watching Akshay sir’s films, and he was the OG film star that actually inspired me in my own fitness journey. His discipline, lifestyle, and the way he prioritises health have always been a huge inspiration to me. To now stand alongside him in Priyadarshan sir’s Haiwaan feels very exciting. What I admire most is that beyond being known as the fittest star in Bollywood the OG khiladi, he always remembers his roots. He gives back and takes care of stuntmen like no one else. As someone who has always believed in integrating sports and fitness into my career choices, working with him has taught me so much. He is who he is because of his hardwork, discipline and commitment. It’s truly admirable.”

Saiyami is excited about the unique blend of vision and talent that Haiwaan brings together. With Priyadarshan at the helm and Akshay Kumar’s legendary energy and discipline, the film promises a compelling cinematic experience, one that also reflects the genuine camaraderie shared by its leading stars.