Dragon 2 on the cards? Makers drop cryptic posts suggesting sequel to Tamil blockbuster

Earlier in the morning, actress Kayadu Lohar, who had played the female lead in the film, took to her Instagram page to post pictures of her on the sets of the film, she wrote, "Dragon turns 1 today! The journey where it all started. Thank you for giving me a place in your heart and for welcoming me so graciously. Pallavi will always be special.Thank you and congratulations @ashwath_marimuthu @pradeep_ranganathan @archanakalpathi @agsentertainment."

The film was a roaring success when it released last year. It not only set the cash registers ringing and emerged a huge blockbuster but also fetched all the actors of the film lots of love and admiration from the audiences.

Dragon, which was already declared a success even before it released because of the money it made through non-theatricals, took a very strong opening, collecting 50 crores in just three days.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film had Pradeep Ranganathan playing the lead along with Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar. Music for the film was by Leon James and cinematography was by Niketh Bommi. The film was co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes were by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.