Indian film nominees in spotlight ahead of BAFTA Awards in UK

Representing Boong at the festive pre-awards gathering was the film's assistant director, Rahul Sharda, who expressed his team's excitement that a regional film from India was being recognised on the global stage.

"I love Bollywood, the singing-dancing films too, but India has so much to offer being so culturally diverse. It is great to know that there is a platform where even our regional cinema is being highlighted," said Sharda.

The inaugural celebration ahead of the official BAFTA ceremony was designed as a dedicated space within the awards season to showcase the expanding international presence of South Asian storytelling and foster meaningful industry connections. The event was co-organised by Society O, a UK-based cultural platform dedicated to spotlighting South Asian achievements, and Product of Culture, a women-led strategy outlet amplifying underrepresented voices from the global South Asian diaspora.

"This awards BAFTA weekend represents a moment where global storytelling converges, and this year's nominations highlight the breadth and impact of South Asian creatives across the industry â€“ from internationally distributed documentaries and award-winning British shorts to groundbreaking regional cinema reaching new audiences worldwide," the co-organisers said in a joint statement.

The 79th annual BAFTA Awards will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday.