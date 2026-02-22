Indian film nominees in spotlight ahead of BAFTA Awards in UK
A quirky Manipuri comedy-drama Boong and a true crime documentary The Perfect Neighbour directed by Geeta Gandbhir, were in the spotlight at a first-of-its-kind South Asian celebration in London, ahead of the 2026 British Academy Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs).
All you need to know about the Indian nominees at BAFTA 2026
Boong, backed by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and directed by debutant Lakshmipriya Devi, is in the race for an award in the BAFTA Best Children's & Family Film category. An Indian American director Geeta Gandbhir is shortlisted for a Best Documentary BAFTA for her film The Perfect Neighbour, also nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars next month.
"We are living in a time, particularly in the US, that is an incredibly alarming and dangerous time," said Gandbhir, during her address at the Celebrating South Asians event at the BAFTA headquarters in London on Friday evening.
The "It is wonderful to be here as Asians, as South Asians. I just want to remind everyone that it's a time for us to also join forces with other marginalised communities.
Representing Boong at the festive pre-awards gathering was the film's assistant director, Rahul Sharda, who expressed his team's excitement that a regional film from India was being recognised on the global stage.
"I love Bollywood, the singing-dancing films too, but India has so much to offer being so culturally diverse. It is great to know that there is a platform where even our regional cinema is being highlighted," said Sharda.
The inaugural celebration ahead of the official BAFTA ceremony was designed as a dedicated space within the awards season to showcase the expanding international presence of South Asian storytelling and foster meaningful industry connections. The event was co-organised by Society O, a UK-based cultural platform dedicated to spotlighting South Asian achievements, and Product of Culture, a women-led strategy outlet amplifying underrepresented voices from the global South Asian diaspora.
"This awards BAFTA weekend represents a moment where global storytelling converges, and this year's nominations highlight the breadth and impact of South Asian creatives across the industry â€“ from internationally distributed documentaries and award-winning British shorts to groundbreaking regional cinema reaching new audiences worldwide," the co-organisers said in a joint statement.
The 79th annual BAFTA Awards will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday.