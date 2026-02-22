Mallika Prasad Sinha on becoming Mardaani 3’s most memorable antagonist

In Mardaani 3, the face you remember long after the credits roll is not only that of the fearless cop but also of the woman who stands in her way. Mallika Prasad Sinha, who plays Amma in the latest instalment of the franchise, emerged as one of the film’s breakout performers. Audiences are calling her the most memorable antagonist the series has seen, so far. For Mallika, the attention feels both humbling and earned. Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Mallika began working as an actor in the early 1990s. “I started working in Bengaluru close to 1991-92.” she says.

Mardaani 3 fame Mallika Prasad Sinha on finding freedom in a negative role

Long before her appearance in Girish Karnad’s Kanooru Heggadithi in 1999, she had already committed herself to the craft. Over the decades, she has worked across film, television and stage, while also building and running her own theatre company. For her, the medium has always been secondary to the process. “I didn’t decide, actually. I knew it [acting] was something that I enjoyed doing… I fell in love with the process of going on stage and what it took to build a story for stage and to tell stories. So, I fell in love with that very, very early in my life. And I just never stopped,” she shares.

That lifelong love for storytelling led her to Mardaani 3, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Abhiraj Minawala. The decision to take on Amma came from nearly three decades of experience in the industry. “One was, of course, I was asked by Aditya Chopra to be part of this project… and I also liked the way Amma’s character was being built at the time when I read the script for the first time,” she says. The audition scene, which introduced her to Amma’s world, sealed the deal. “For me, that was a very, very exciting kind of a peek into her universe and I loved it. So, I said yes.”