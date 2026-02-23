Boong becomes first Indian film to win in the Best Children’s and Family Film category at BAFTAs

The Manipuri-language film Boong backed by Farhan Akhtar won the prestigious Best Children’s and Family Film award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). It’s director Lakshmipriya Devi described the moment as “the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place.”

Farhan Akhtar-backed Boong wins BAFTA, director says ‘it’s a homage to my homeland’

Boong was competing alongside international titles such as Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootropolis 2. The official Instagram page of BAFTA shared a video of Lakshmipriya Devi accepting the honour. She began with Kurumjari, a traditional greeting.

She added, “The walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place. So thank you to the jury members and BAFTA for giving our very small film such big love.”

The director underscored that the film is deeply rooted in his homeland, Manipur, a region he described as troubled, ignored and underrepresented in India.