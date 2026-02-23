Did the actor playing Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2 just get revealed accidentally?

With Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge all set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, the buzz around this spy thriller has reached a fever point. Although the first installment of this series solidified Ranveer Singh’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the action genre, the second installment is already making headlines—not only because of its grandeur but also due to a massive casting leak.

‘Bade Sahab’, cameo by Yami Gautam and more: All you can expect from Dhurandhar sequel

Social networking site Letterboxd seems to have inadvertently swung the balance by momentarily including Emraan Hashmi in the cast. Although his name was allegedly taken down, this leak has sparked speculations about his potential role as the enigmatic ‘Bade Sahab’. This presence was merely a spectre in the first part, with fans hypothesising that this character might be a fictionalised representation of real-life individuals such as Dawood Ibrahim or Masood Azhar.