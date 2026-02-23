Did the actor playing Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2 just get revealed accidentally?

With Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge all set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, the buzz around this spy thriller has reached a fever point. Although the first installment of this series solidified Ranveer Singh’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the action genre, the second installment is already making headlines—not only because of its grandeur but also due to a massive casting leak.
Social networking site Letterboxd seems to have inadvertently swung the balance by momentarily including Emraan Hashmi in the cast. Although his name was allegedly taken down, this leak has sparked speculations about his potential role as the enigmatic ‘Bade Sahab’. This presence was merely a spectre in the first part, with fans hypothesising that this character might be a fictionalised representation of real-life individuals such as Dawood Ibrahim or Masood Azhar.
New faces and returning favourites
The sequel will continue from where the Karachi story left off, with Hamza (played by Ranveer) having taken care of his competition, Rehman Dakait. The storyline is expected to see the Indian agent locked in a battle of wits with Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, and his mysterious boss. While the main cast—including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi—is returning, the addition of Raj Zutshi as a Pakistani general and a confirmed cameo by Yami Gautam has added further weight to the production.
As Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to hit the pan-India screens in multiple languages such as Tamil and Telugu, the mystery of Bade Sahab is the best-kept secret of the film. Whether Emraan is indeed going to follow in the footsteps of the ultimate antagonist of the franchise will remain unconfirmed until the trailer is out.