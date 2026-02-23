Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia spotted in London together; check video!

Actor Kriti Sanon and entrepreneur Kabir Bahia have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, and has been often spotted together during their vacations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and London. Recently, a video emerged on Reddit showing the duo, walking together in London, UK, though the date and time of the video have not been confirmed.
In the clip, Kriti and Kabir were seen holding hands as they walked on the streets of London. For the outing, Kriti wore a brown puffer jacket over a fitted top and blue denims, and Kabir opted for a white T-shirt under a blue hoodie and co-ordinated pants.
However, this isn't the first time that the duo have been spotted together. Last year around October, Kriti and Kabir attended the UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. On Instagram, Kriti had shared a bunch of photos. In July, they were spotted at London's Lord's Cricket Ground for the third Test match between India and England.
In 2024, they were spotted at a family wedding in Dubai, after which they celebrated Christmas together. Reportedly, it was Nupur Sanon who introduced Kabir to her sister, Kriti.
Reportedly, Kabir Bahia is a UK-based entrepreneur and the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. Kabir is said to have born in 1999 and is almost a decade younger than Kriti Sanon. Kabir is well‑connected socially. He has close ties to MS Dhoni’s family and has attended high‑profile events like that of the weddings of Dhoni, and also Hardik Pandya.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai, co-starring Dhanush. The film was said to be the spiritual sequel to the iconic romantic film starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, Raanjhanaa. Kriti has Cocktail 2 in the pipeline, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor.