Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia spotted in London together; check video!

In 2024, they were spotted at a family wedding in Dubai, after which they celebrated Christmas together. Reportedly, it was Nupur Sanon who introduced Kabir to her sister, Kriti.

Reportedly, Kabir Bahia is a UK-based entrepreneur and the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. Kabir is said to have born in 1999 and is almost a decade younger than Kriti Sanon. Kabir is well‑connected socially. He has close ties to MS Dhoni’s family and has attended high‑profile events like that of the weddings of Dhoni, and also Hardik Pandya.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai, co-starring Dhanush. The film was said to be the spiritual sequel to the iconic romantic film starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, Raanjhanaa. Kriti has Cocktail 2 in the pipeline, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor.