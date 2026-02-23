Here’s why Vishal Bharadwaj believes screen violence is in the Indian DNA

Renowned director Vishal Bharadwaj has always been one to explore the more sinister aspects of the human psyche. Whether it was the world of Maqbool, where the underworld of India was explored in all its gritty glory, or the political turmoil of Haider, his films have always been infused with a certain aesthetic of brutality. His latest offering, O Romeo, has just been released in cinemas during the celebration of Valentine’s Week, and the director has ignited a new debate about the increasing prevalence of graphic violence in modern cinema.

We are a civilisation born out of the Mahabharata: Vishal Bharadwaj

Vishal was recently interviewed about the increasing trend of graphic violence in modern blockbusters such as Animal, Marco and Dhurandhar. While other critics have expressed their concern about the “normalisation“ of violence in modern cinema, Vishal had a different take on the subject altogether.

A legacy of conflict

Vishal began by citing the epic of Mahabharata as the first example of how graphic violence has always been a part of the local culture. He said that the level of violence in the Mahabharata is "unimaginable" and has been portrayed with a certain ras or essence that cannot be separated from the story.