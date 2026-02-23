Shweta Tripathi: From Cannes debut to Berlinale dreams, a journey of cinematic firsts

They say firsts stay with you. For Shweta Tripathi, it began with the simple joy of performing. Before she understood what being an actor meant, she knew she loved being on stage and wanted more of it. That instinct led her to her debut film Masaan, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and won two awards, including the FIPRESCI Prize.

From stage to global festivals: Shweta Tripathi’s cinematic evolution

The news came during another first. Shweta had just attended her first festival with Haramkhor at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, where she won Best Actor. She was on a road trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco when director Neeraj Ghaywan called to say Masaan was headed to Cannes.

“That moment changed how I saw cinema. It wasn’t just about release or box office. It was about stories travelling, conversations starting, and cultures meeting.”