Made in Korea: When Priyanka Mohan travelled all the way from Tamil Nadu to Seoul

Sharing his inspiration behind the film, Ra.Karthik said, “I am quite fascinated with the deep cultural connections and historical similarities between Korean and Tamil heritage. This curiosity inspired me to tell a story that felt personal and full of hope. Made In Korea is a slice-of-life film crafted with warmth, celebrating this unique cultural bond, and I’m thankful to Netflix for championing stories that transcend languages and bring global cultures closer together.”

Leading the film is Priyanka Mohan, who brings Shenba’s emotional journey to life with sincerity and vulnerability. The film also features South Korean actors Park Hye-jin and No Ho-jin in pivotal roles, adding authenticity to its cross-cultural world.

Speaking about the role, Priyanka Mohan shared, “Shenba’s dream of Korea comes from a place of wonder and curiosity. I felt deeply connected to Shenba’s story from the first narration.”

With its gentle exploration of cross-cultural connection, aspiration, and everyday courage, Made In Korea invites audiences into a warm, heartfelt story of growth, friendship, and finding one’s identity.

Priyanka who primarily acts in Tamil and Telugu films, made her acting debut with the Kannada film Ondh Kathe Hella. She was last seen in Tamil film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and Telugu film They Call Him OG.