Made in Korea: When Priyanka Mohan travelled all the way from Tamil Nadu to Seoul

Dreams often begin in the most unexpected places — in a childhood story, while idling away in a classroom, or in worlds far beyond home. For Shenba, it was no different. In the midst of her everyday routine in a small town in Tamil Nadu, she held on to a simple, wholehearted dream: One day, she would travel to South Korea. Join Priyanka Mohan as Shenba as she travels from Tamil Nadu to South Korea on an unforgettable, life-changing journey in Made in Korea, premiering March 12 on Netflix.
Written and directed by Ra.Karthik, Made in Korea follows Shenbagam, or Shenba, whose childhood fascination with Korean culture inspires her to experience it for herself. When she unexpectedly finds herself in Seoul, reality proves far more challenging than she imagined, setting her on a heartfelt path of resilience, self-discovery, and new connection.
Sharing his inspiration behind the film, Ra.Karthik said, “I am quite fascinated with the deep cultural connections and historical similarities between Korean and Tamil heritage. This curiosity inspired me to tell a story that felt personal and full of hope. Made In Korea is a slice-of-life film crafted with warmth, celebrating this unique cultural bond, and I’m thankful to Netflix for championing stories that transcend languages and bring global cultures closer together.”
Leading the film is Priyanka Mohan, who brings Shenba’s emotional journey to life with sincerity and vulnerability. The film also features South Korean actors Park Hye-jin and No Ho-jin in pivotal roles, adding authenticity to its cross-cultural world.
Speaking about the role, Priyanka Mohan shared, “Shenba’s dream of Korea comes from a place of wonder and curiosity. I felt deeply connected to Shenba’s story from the first narration.”
With its gentle exploration of cross-cultural connection, aspiration, and everyday courage, Made In Korea invites audiences into a warm, heartfelt story of growth, friendship, and finding one’s identity.
Priyanka who primarily acts in Tamil and Telugu films, made her acting debut with the Kannada film Ondh Kathe Hella. She was last seen in Tamil film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and Telugu film They Call Him OG.