Dimple Saikia on Do Deewane Seher Mai and working with Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Speaking about Siddhant, Dimple shares, “Siddhant is equally kind. He welcomed me with an open heart. Both of them are incredibly sweet, grounded, and easy to work with. They created such a safe space that I could simply relax and perform.”

And that's not all. The debutant is also all praise for director Ravi Udyawar. “Ravi Udyawar sir is truly a gem. He is calm, understanding, and very gentle in his direction. He made me feel secure as an actor. Overall, the environment on set was very positive and collaborative. It was a beautiful experience, and I will always be grateful for it.”

So, what drew him to the script of Do Deewane Seher Mai, and Dimple says, “What attracted me was its emotional honesty. It felt simple, real, and deeply relatable. Sometimes you read something and feel an instant connection and that’s exactly what happened with me.”

Reflecting on the audience response, the debutant actor adds, “I’ve been receiving so much love for my role. Since this is my first film, the amount of appreciation and warmth coming my way truly means a lot. It’s honestly difficult to put into words. I feel deeply grateful for every message, every compliment, and every bit of support. It reassures me that the audience connected with my performance.”

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress