Most anticipated Bollywood and OTT face-offs of 2026: From Ramayan to Drishyam 3

This year promises some of the most explosive on-screen clashes across big-screen spectacles and high-stakes OTT dramas. From mythological epics to crime sagas and legal thrillers, audiences are gearing up for intense hero-vs-villain showdowns that could redefine storytelling. Audiences aren’t just watching films and series this year, they’re witnessing battles. Here’s a look at the most anticipated face-offs:
Shah Rukh Khan locks horns with Abhishek Bachchan in the high-octane action drama King. When two charismatic screen presences come face-to-face, sparks are inevitable. Shah Rukh’s commanding aura as the protagonist against Abhishek’s layered intensity as the antagonist promises a stylish, high-stakes showdown that fans are already buzzing about. Expect power-packed dialogues, slick action and a clash of ideologies.
Alia Bhatt takes on her formidable nemesis played by Bobby Deol in the action-driven drama Alpha. This face-off is particularly exciting as it places Alia in a fierce, action-heavy space against Bobby Deol’s menacing screen presence. With both actors known for reinventing themselves, this confrontation is expected to blend emotional depth with adrenaline-fueled sequences - making it one of the most anticipated rivalries of the year.
Ranveer Singh locks horns with Arjun Rampal in Dhurandar 2. After avenging Rahman Dacait (played by Akshaye Khanna) in the first installment, Ranveer now faces a new adversary. Arjun’s brooding intensity versus Ranveer’s explosive screen presence guarantees fireworks.
Adivi Sesh goes head-to-head with filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap in the bilingual Hindi-Telugu film Dacoit. A love-crime road rage drama also starring Mrunal Thakur, this face-off blends romance with revenge. Adivi Sesh’s action-heavy persona against Anurag’s raw menace could make this one of the year’s most volatile cinematic duels.
Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Lord Rama opposite Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana in Ramayan Part 1. A mythological epic of grand scale, this clash is not just cinematic, it’s legendary. The spiritual calm of Rama versus the fierce intellect and power of Ravana is poised to be one of the most talked-about confrontations in Indian cinema.
Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Bhaiyya opposite Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur The Movie. For the first time in India, a hit web series transitions into a feature film adaptation. The battle for the throne of Mirzapur promises blood, betrayal and brutal power play on a cinematic scale.
Abhishek Banerjee makes his Tamil debut opposite the ever-charismatic R Madhavan in the crime drama series Legacy. This clash marks a compelling generational and stylistic contrast with Abhishek’s edgy unpredictability versus Madhavan’s layered intensity. The crime genre backdrop promises a cerebral cat-and-mouse battle that OTT audiences are eagerly waiting to experience.
Riteish Deshmukh portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj opposite Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan in the period drama Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish himself. This historical confrontation carries emotional and political gravitas, bringing to life one of the most defining rivalries in Indian history.
Keerthy Suresh faces off against Radhika Apte in the 80s-set gangster crime drama series Akka, backed by YRF. A rare female-led crime rivalry, this showdown promises grit, ambition and layered performances in a genre traditionally dominated by men.
Shahid Kapoor returns to battle Kay Kay Menon in Farzi 2. After destroying the money-printing empire in Season 1, the tension escalates. Kay Kay’s razor-sharp intelligence against Shahid’s street-smart genius sets up another gripping mind game.
Sunny Deol reunites with Akshaye Khanna after 28 years post Border, in the intense legal drama Ikka, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. Marking a major OTT debut for both stars, this courtroom clash promises powerhouse performances and nostalgia blended with contemporary tension.
Ajay Devgn returns in the third instalment of the crime thriller franchise, this time facing off against Jaideep Ahlawat in Drishyam 3. After outsmarting the system twice, Ajay’s master strategist now encounters a new, sharp and relentless adversary. Jaideep Ahlawat’s intense and cerebral acting style sets the stage for a gripping psychological duel. This isn’t just a battle of strength, it’s a war of minds.