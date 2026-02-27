Why are Bridgerton fans are unhappy with Kate Bridgerton's styling in season 4?

Dearest Gentle readers…as the second installment of the fourth season of the royal English drama Bridgerton releases, hype around the regal fashion again takes the center stage. This time it’s Kate Bridgerton who is right in the front lines of the gossip columns. Fans are exploding over the chosen outlook of the character.

Fans point out what's wrong with Kate Bridgerton's overall appearance in the show as the finale releases

Kate, portrayed by Simone Ashley, has long been absent from the royal spectacle, as the narrative saw her depart for India alongside her husband, Anthony. Yet demands of the viscount and viscountess have overflowed and in the final season, creators have brought the two back into the society. The pair return with their first son Edmund marking a glorious entry in the show.

But viewers are not satisfied with the sparing appearances of the two in the storyline. However even with their minor presence, Simone’s portrayal of Kate has drawn criticism for not being adorned in the glamorous attire that viewers had come to expect.

Over the internet, people showered their disappointments. One user talking about Kate’s whole styling throughout the show wrote on Reddit, “I want to start out by saying Simone Ashley is indisputably BEAUTIFUL. But that makes her styling by the costume/hair/makeup team so much worse.”