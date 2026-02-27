Why are Bridgerton fans are unhappy with Kate Bridgerton's styling in season 4?

Dearest Gentle readers…as the second installment of the fourth season of the royal English drama Bridgerton releases, hype around the regal fashion again takes the center stage. This time it’s Kate Bridgerton who is right in the front lines of the gossip columns. Fans are exploding over the chosen outlook of the character.
Kate, portrayed by Simone Ashley, has long been absent from the royal spectacle, as the narrative saw her depart for India alongside her husband, Anthony. Yet demands of the viscount and viscountess have overflowed and in the final season, creators have brought the two back into the society. The pair return with their first son Edmund marking a glorious entry in the show.
But viewers are not satisfied with the sparing appearances of the two in the storyline. However even with their minor presence, Simone’s portrayal of Kate has drawn criticism for not being adorned in the glamorous attire that viewers had come to expect.
Over the internet, people showered their disappointments. One user talking about Kate’s whole styling throughout the show wrote on Reddit, “I want to start out by saying Simone Ashley is indisputably BEAUTIFUL. But that makes her styling by the costume/hair/makeup team so much worse.”
Adding more about her look in the final season the user wrote, “I personally don't like the hair, and the dress color is fine I suppose, but that's not even what I'm taking an issue with. What the hell is this makeup? Her eyebrows are choppy and not groomed, her eyeshadow looks horrible, they don't have any kind of blush or highlighter on her, and they put her in a BROWN lipstick?”
Another user commenting on the post wrote, “It’s not just Simone , it’s everyone in season 4 that looks off and all over the place!!! it’s that Simone is stunning beauty no matter what, even without makeup and with natural hair, she be beautiful and you notice her, cause she has striking features!”
Many fans have also said that they knew something was bothering them in terms of the looks but they couldn’t exactly pinpoint what it was. Some suggested that the wigs are not complimenting the dresses while others felt that the hair and makeup lacked the usual polish.
However, part I season 4 of Bridgerton made a triumphant debut, amassing 39.7 million views within its first four days of streaming and securing its place as the most-watched title on Netflix at the time. Now that the finale has officially dropped, the season’s soaring popularity only seems to be gaining momentum, proving once again that the ton’s favourite romance continues to reign supreme.